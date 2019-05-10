SC strikes down 16% SEBC quota for medical seats

In a major blow to the Maharashtra Government, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the verdict of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, cancelling the 16% Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) reservation for postgraduate medical seats in Maharashtra.

Late on Thursday night, the State CET Cell issued the schedule of the revised round of admission process, mop up rounds I and II, and institutional level round for private unaided, minority, medical and dental colleges in the State. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell said they would issue a fresh seat matrix soon, the Maratha community students will now be treated as open category candidates.

The government had moved a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court last week. During the hearing on Wednesday, the court asked the lawyers to present statistics on number of students from the Maratha community, and the open category, who will be affected.

“The SC has observed in a few lines that the SEBC quota is dismissed from this year’s post-graduate medical admissions in the State. While upholding the Bombay High Court verdict, it has ordered that the Maratha community students can be accommodated if there are any vacant seats. The EWS petition was adjourned,” senior advocate Ashwin Deshpande, representing the open category students, told The Hindu.

Following the order, the State CET cell issued an admission cancellation notice and asked the admitted candidates from the community to collect their original documents and paid requisite fees from the institutes.

“The admissions in the previous Rounds I and II of NEET-PG-2019 and NEET-MDS-2019 stand cancelled. The admission to post-graduate courses to State quota seats of the government, corporation, central government, aided, private unaided and minority medical and dental institutes shall be revised in the due course,” the notice read.

Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Research and Education (DMER) said they would follow the guidelines issued by the State government and CET cell. Anand Rayate, CET cell commissioner said the fresh seat matrix will be displayed and the process would start soon.

“All admissions given through this quota have been cancelled. We had shown the seat matrix with SEBC quota and without SEBC quota to the Supreme Court, after which the verdict has been given. Now, once the government approves the new seat matrix, we will publish it immediately,” he said.

Thursday’s order brought cheer to the open category aspirants.

“Most of us will now get a much better seat. Earlier many of us were either getting periphery colleges in the State or none at all, despite having scored good ranks. At the same time, several students from the Maratha community who had scored ranks behind ours were getting seats better than us. Now, everybody will get a seat they deserve, including the Maratha candidates who will be considered in open category,” Dr. Angad Randive, an open category aspirant said.

Dr. Suyash Patil, who had secured his seat in Smt. Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, Pune, said the government must at least increase the seats so they do not lose out on a year. “We have already spent one year studying and now we fear losing six more months. The least the government can do now is increase seats,” he said.