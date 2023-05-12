HamberMenu
SC stays promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat

Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma, who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, also had his promotion stayed

May 12, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat was stayed by the Supreme Court. Image for representation.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat, including that of Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma, who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said the promotion of the judicial officers was in violation of the “merit-cum-seniority principle”.

Two senior civil judge cadre officers, Ravikumar Maheta and Sachin Prataprai Mehta, had approached the apex court against the selection of the 68 judicial officers to the higher cadre of district judges.

