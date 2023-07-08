ADVERTISEMENT

SC sets aside HC order to conduct fresh selection of teachers for WB primary schools

July 08, 2023 02:32 am | Updated July 07, 2023 11:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“This a matter relating to selection and appointment of a large number of assistant teachers.”

The Hindu Bureau

Trouble for the Board started with a Single Bench of the High Court directing the termination of the teachers and ordering fresh selection to held within three months. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a direction of the Calcutta High Court to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to conduct fresh selection for 32,000 teachers before the end of August.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan requested the High Court to decide the pending appeals in connection with the school jobs-for-cash scam case, to which the recruitments are allegedly linked, as early as possible.

“This a matter relating to selection and appointment of a large number of assistant teachers, we hope and trust that such controversy ought to be decided at the earliest. Therefore, we request the High Court to expedite the writ appeal,” the court observed.

The Bench accepted the contention raised by the West Bengal Primary Education Board that it would not be possible to complete the selection of such a huge number of teachers by August.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Trouble for the Board started with a Single Bench of the High Court directing the termination of the teachers and ordering fresh selection to held within three months.

A Division Bench had given partial relief by staying the termination of the teachers.

The Board argued in the apex court that since the termination was stayed, it was not reasonable to go ahead with the fresh selection process. The teachers separately argued that they were not heard in the High Court.

The High Court had criticised the commodification of jobs and slammed the magnitude of the corruption as the candidates were allegedly found not to have appeared for the compulsory aptitude test.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US