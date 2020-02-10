Other States

SC seeks Rajasthan govt.’s response on plea for probe into death of over 100 infants at Kota hospital

Notice was issued to the State government based on plea seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the State government on a plea filed by noted doctor K.K. Aggarwal and social worker B. Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.

