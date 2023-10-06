HamberMenu
SC refuses to restrain Bihar government from publishing further data from caste survey

The top court rejected the objections of the petitioners that the State government has preempted the stay order by publishing some data

October 06, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of enumerator staff with Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh receiving information from residents during the second phase of the caste-based census in Patna, Bihar

File picture of enumerator staff with Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh receiving information from residents during the second phase of the caste-based census in Patna, Bihar | Photo Credit: PTI

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna refused to stay the Bihar Government from publishing or acting on data from its caste survey. It said it cannot stop the State from taking any policy decision.

ALSO READ
The impact of the Bihar caste survey | Explained

The bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti issued notice on a batch of pleas and posted the petitions challenging the survey in January 2024. The Bench told the Bihar Government that one of the issues that would come up for discussion would be the breakdown of the data compiled in the survey

The top court rejected the objections of the petitioners that the State government has preempted the stay order by publishing some data and demanded that a complete stay should be ordered on further publication of data.

"We are not staying anything at this moment. We cannot stop the State government or any government from taking a policy decision. That would be wrong… We are going to examine the other issue regarding the power of the state govt to conduct this exercise," the Bench said.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, appearing for the petitioners, said there is breach of privacy in the matter and the High Court order is wrong.

ALSO READ
Opposition political parties reject outcome of OBC survey in Odisha 

To this, the bench said since the name and other identities of any individual have not been published, therefore the argument that there was a breach of privacy may not be correct.

"The more important issue for consideration of the court is breakdown of data and its availability to the public," the bench said.

On October 2, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The data revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Bihar / Socio Economic And Caste Census

