SC awards life imprisonment to former Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh

September 01, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Supreme Court on September 1 ordered life imprisonment to former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Prabhunath Singh in 1995 double murder case.

Prabhunath Singh was convicted in 2017 in the 28-year-old murder case and was lodged in Hazaribagh jail in Jharkhand. He was considered to be a terror in the areas of Maharajganj, Saran and Siwan in Bihar.

In 1995, Ashok Singh, Janata Dal MLA from Masrakh in Saran district, was killed on July 3 after a bomb was thrown into his official residence in Hardinge Road in Patna. Mr. Singh had defeated Prabhunath Singh in the Assembly poll and had been reportedly threatened by Prabhunath Singh that he would be killed within 90 days. Ashok Singh had returned home after a meeting with then Director General of Police G.P. Dohre seeking police protection, when the assault took place.

Chandani Singh, his wife had lodged an FIR at the Secretariat police station in Patna against Prabhunath Singh and others. Later, following a Supreme Court order in 1997, the case was transferred from Patna to Hazaribagh in the then undivided Bihar as it was alleged that Prabhunath Singh could influence the investigation of the case in Patna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhunath Singh was reportedly a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.