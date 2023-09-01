HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC awards life imprisonment to former Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh

September 01, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad with Prabhunath Singh. File photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad with Prabhunath Singh. File photo

The Supreme Court on September 1 ordered life imprisonment to former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Prabhunath Singh in 1995 double murder case.

Prabhunath Singh was convicted in 2017 in the 28-year-old murder case and was lodged in Hazaribagh jail in Jharkhand. He was considered to be a terror in the areas of Maharajganj, Saran and Siwan in Bihar.

In 1995, Ashok Singh, Janata Dal MLA from Masrakh in Saran district, was killed on July 3 after a bomb was thrown into his official residence in Hardinge Road in Patna. Mr. Singh had defeated Prabhunath Singh in the Assembly poll and had been reportedly threatened by Prabhunath Singh that he would be killed within 90 days. Ashok Singh had returned home after a meeting with then Director General of Police G.P. Dohre seeking police protection, when the assault took place.

Chandani Singh, his wife had lodged an FIR at the Secretariat police station in Patna against Prabhunath Singh and others. Later, following a Supreme Court order in 1997, the case was transferred from Patna to Hazaribagh in the then undivided Bihar as it was alleged that Prabhunath Singh could influence the investigation of the case in Patna.

Prabhunath Singh was reportedly a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.