SC orders fresh probe into Jodhpur law student’s death

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered fresh investigation into the mysterious death of a third year student of National Law University, Jodhpur, three years ago.
A Bench led by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman set aside the closure report filed by the Rajasthan police into the death of 21-year-old Vikrant Nagaich in August 2017.
The judgment, authored by Justice Navin Sinha, was on the basis of a petition filed by the student’s mother, represented by advocate Sunil Fernandes. She had sought a CBI probe to solve the “mystery of the unnatural death” of her son.
The court ordered the State police to complete the investigation in two months.
Hasty probe
Justice Sinha said that though the current closure report clearly indicated a homicide, the report divulged a hasty probe lacking bona fide. The court held that a fair investigation is as much a part of a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution as a fair trial.
In this manner, the investigation remained inconclusive for nearly three long years with the investigating agency sanguine of passing it off as an accidental death without coming to a firm conclusion avoiding to complete the investigation, the court noted.
The petition had noted that even the FIR was registered after 10 months of delay.
The police version is that on August 13, 2017 the student went to a restaurant near the university campus with his friends in the evening and never returned. His body was found the next morning near a railway track.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath