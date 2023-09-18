ADVERTISEMENT

SC notice to CBI on bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

September 18, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi issued notice to the agency and sought its reply on the plea

PTI

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was produced before a special CBI court in a cattle smuggling case, in Asansol, on October 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on September 18 sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi issued notice to the agency and sought its reply on the plea.

The Calcutta High Court in January had rejected Mondal's bail plea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
ED arrests Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter in cattle smuggling scam

Mondal, who is the Birbhum district president of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, had prayed for bail, submitting that he has been in custody for over 145 days in connection with the case.

The CBI had opposed the prayer, claiming that he may derail the investigation into the cattle smuggling case by trying to influence witnesses being probed by it.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that Mondal, using his political clout, was the main facilitator for smooth transportation of cattle through Birbhum district for smuggling them to Bangladesh.

Mondal's counsel stated that no such evidence has been found.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US