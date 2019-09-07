SC nod to Puri eviction drive

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar said on Saturday that the Odisha government’s decision to remove structures within a 75-metre radius of Shree Jagannath Temple was in sync with the grand design to make Puri a heritage city.

“The development projection made by the State government for Puri is in the interest of the people,” said Mr. Kumar, adding that the administration is holding negotiations as it proceeds with the demolition and no one is being coerced.

The Puri administration had begun demolition of structures near the 12th century Jagannath Temple, including centuries-old mutts, from the fourth week of August following a Cabinet decision.