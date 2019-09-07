Other States

SC nod to Puri eviction drive

Demolition work in progress around the temple.

Demolition work in progress around the temple.  

more-in

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Ranjit Kumar said on Saturday that the Odisha government’s decision to remove structures within a 75-metre radius of Shree Jagannath Temple was in sync with the grand design to make Puri a heritage city.

“The development projection made by the State government for Puri is in the interest of the people,” said Mr. Kumar, adding that the administration is holding negotiations as it proceeds with the demolition and no one is being coerced.

The Puri administration had begun demolition of structures near the 12th century Jagannath Temple, including centuries-old mutts, from the fourth week of August following a Cabinet decision.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Supreme Court
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 8:50:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sc-nod-to-puri-eviction-drive/article29362871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY