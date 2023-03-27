ADVERTISEMENT

SC gives nod to Uttar Pradesh to hold local body elections

March 27, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The apex court said an earlier Allahabad High Court order to conduct the elections without reserving seats for backward classes would now remain ‘subsumed’ by Monday’s order

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court on March 27 gave the Uttar Pradesh Government permission to hold local body elections on being informed that the State Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission has completed its “contemporaneous rigorous empirical investigation” to identify backward classes who deserve political representation in local bodies.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud recorded a submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, that the election process would be set in motion with the issuance of poll notification in the next two days.

The apex court said an earlier Allahabad High Court order to conduct the elections without reserving seats for backward classes would now remain “subsumed” by Monday’s order.

On January 4, the top court stayed the High Court direction to Uttar Pradesh to hold local body elections in the State without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“To hold elections without reservation… that would not be a satisfactory state of affairs,” Chief Justice Chandrachud had orally observed.

‘Triple-test’ criteria

The High Court had, on December 27, 2022, ordered elections to be held without OBC reservation after discovering that Uttar Pradesh had not complied with the “triple-test” criteria mandated by the Supreme Court to conduct a detailed survey to identify backward classes in the State who deserve political representation in local bodies.

The court had, on January 4, recorded Uttar Pradesh’s assurance that its Backward Classes Commission would complete the survey to identify OBCs lacking political representation in local bodies before March 31, 2023.

The Commission submitted its report on March 9, 2023.

“The limited scope of the Backward Classes Commission is to determine the political backwardness of the existing listed communities and not get into identifying new OBCs,” Mr. Mehta had submitted in an earlier hearing.

He had said there were 79 backward communities listed in the Schedule of the Uttar Pradesh State Public Services (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 1994. The “limited scope” of the Backward Classes Commission was to identify politically backward communities among the 79.

