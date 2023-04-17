ADVERTISEMENT

SC directs UP court to provide Randeep Surjewala with legible copy of chargesheet

April 17, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said he was neither served notice by the trial court in the 23-year-old case until August 2022, nor was he given a legible copy of the chargesheet to prepare his case for discharge

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala | Photo Credit: Manjunath H.S.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed an Uttar Pradesh court hearing a 23-year-old criminal case against Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala to provide him with a legible copy of the chargesheet in order to help him effectively argue his plea for discharge from the case.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath made it clear that it has not made any comments on the merits of the case against Mr. Surjewala.

The Allahabad High Court had recently declined to quash the case pending before a court in Varanasi. The High Court had allowed Mr. Surjewala to apply for discharge before the lower court and had directed the lower court to decide it expeditiously within six weeks. It had also directed that no coercive action should be taken against the Rajya Sabha MP for a period of two months or till the disposal of the discharge application, whichever is earlier.

The case dates back to 2000 when Mr. Surjewala, who was the then national president of Youth Congress, was charged with allegedly creating ruckus while protesting against alleged false implication of Congress leaders in Samvasini scandal at Varanasi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Surjewala, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, said he was neither served notice by the trial court in the case until August last year and nor was he given a legible copy of the chargesheet to prepare his case for discharge.

“I can only argue my case of discharge on the basis of the chargesheet,” Mr. Singhvi submitted.

At one point, Justice Nath orally observed that Mr. Surjewala was not appearing in the case for 20 years. “If the trial was delayed not because of you or had you been appearing in the case, it was liable to be quashed… That is not the case,” the judge said.

But Mr. Singhvi pointed out that he was not served notice in the case until August 17 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US