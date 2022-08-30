Supreme Court criticises Jharkhand police over arrest of journalist

A Bench, led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, called the action of the police as “excesses of the State”. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Jharkhand police for knocking on the door of a journalist in the middle of the night and dragging him out of his bedroom before arresting him on charges of extortion.

“This is too much. You are dealing with a person who is a journalist. Journalists are not terrorists," a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud addressed Jharkhand's Additional Advocate General Arunabh Choudhary.

Mr. Choudhary alleged that the journalist, Arup Chatterjee, was involved in blackmail and extortion activities and a criminal case had been lodged against him.

The Bench called the action of the police as "excesses of the State". It asked whether "complete lawlessness" was prevailing in Jharkhand.

“He is lucky that he was out in three days. Many people like him spend two-three months in jail,” the court remarked.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, refused to interfere with an order of the Jharkhand High Court granting interim bail to the journalist.

"Sorry, we are not going to entertain your plea. Since it is an interim order and matter is pending there, you go and convince the High Court," the Bench told the Jharkhand side.