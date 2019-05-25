SC asks PG medical students to approach Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday directed postgraduate medical aspirants from the open category, who are challenging Maharashtra government’s ordinance on 16% reservation for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), to approach the Bombay High Court.

The open category aspirants from both Mumbai and Nagpur will now move the Nagpur bench on Saturday.

Mumbai-based postgraduate medical aspirants from the open category had approached the SC on May 21, a day after Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao signed the ordinance moved by the State cabinet amending the legislation regarding 16% reservation for SEBC.

On May 22, aspirants from Nagpur moved another writ petition in SC challenging the ordinance.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Bhushan Gavai and Surya Kant heard the matter in SC on Friday and directed the aspirants to approach the Bombay High Court. The court in its order stated that the writ petitions are disposed of as withdrawn with liberty and requested the high court to consider the matter as early as possible, when petitioners approach.

Aspirants from Nagpur will be moving a writ petition before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Saturday, and aspirants from Mumbai will be part of it.

“We are moving our petition challenging the ordinance before the Nagpur bench tomorrow itself as it is an urgent matter. We are in the process of drafting the petition,” advocate Ashwin Deshpande, who will be representing the petitioners in Nagpur, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell issued circulars for the State Mop-up round 1 on Friday evening. While students will get three days to claim their admission, Mop-up round 2 will commence later.

Anand Rayate, commissioner, State CET cell, said, “Students will be given time from Friday evening till the evening of May 27 to complete their admission or resign as per round 1. If they want betterment in the round, they will join in. If they want to retain their previous seats, they can do so, or can resign. Mop round 2 for government and government aided colleges will commence after round 1 finishes. Those who resign in round 1 will not be allowed in round 2,” he said.