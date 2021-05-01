Other States

SC allows counting of votes for UP panchayat polls on Sunday

The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court also said no victory rallies shall be permitted during the counting, beginning on Sunday, or after the process is over.

The State Election Commission, it said will fasten responsibility on gazetted officers for the observance of COVID-19 protocols at counting centres.

It also directed the state SEC to preserve CCTV footage of the counting centres in states till the Allahabad High Court concludes hearing the pleas before it.

