SC agrees to transfer U.P. law student

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed with the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal to facilitate the transfer of a woman law student from Shahjahanpur, who had levelled harassment allegations against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, and her brother to law colleges affiliated to the Bareilly University.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Bannerjee told a Bench led by Justice R. Banumathi that the siblings would be provided hostel facilities. “Their future is important,” the court said.

The Bench requested the Bar Council of India (BCI) to increase the seats in the colleges where the woman and her brother would be shifted for LLM and LLB courses respectively.

The top court also disposed of the suo motu petition. It said the petition, filed by women lawyers last week, was entertained because the woman was missing at the time. She was subsequently traced to Rajasthan.

The court had on Monday directed the U.P. government to set up a Special Investigation team to investigate the charges levelled by the woman.