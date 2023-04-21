ADVERTISEMENT

SC agrees to hear plea against caste survey in Bihar on April 28 

April 21, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The lawyer told the Bench that the caste survey began on April 15 and is scheduled to end on May 15

PTI

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 21 agreed to hear a fresh plea on April 28 against the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the State.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha took note of the submission of an advocate seeking an urgent hearing of the matter.

The lawyer told the Bench that the caste survey began on April 15 and is scheduled to end on May 15.

The Bench said it would post the matter for hearing on April 28.

The apex court on January 20 had refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the State. It had said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.

