SC adjourns Haryana appeal against stay of private sector quota law

Case had been mentioned last week before Chief Justice of India by State govt

The Supreme Court on Monday rescheduled the hearing of an appeal filed by the Haryana government against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's stay of a law that provides 75% reservation in private sector jobs for candidates domiciled in the State.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao adjourned the case to Friday. The Bench could not reach the case, which was listed as item number 45 in the list.

The case had been mentioned last week before Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana by the State government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The law officer had then sought an urgent listing of the appeal in the apex court.

Multiple petitions

The government has argued that the Division Bench of the High Court admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the law - the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 - and cursorily stayed the law within minutes.

The law provided for 75% of new employment for local candidates having salary of less than ₹30,000 a month in various privately managed companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms etc. Eom