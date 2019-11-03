Satya Pal Malik takes oath as Goa Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Sunday sworn in as the Governor of Goa.

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog administered the oath of office to Mr. Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Malik had earlier served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Mr. Malik, 73, replaced Mridula Sinha who was has held the Goa Governor’s post since August 2014.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was among the prominent dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

“I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all issues. J&K is a peaceful now and is on the path to progress. The leadership there is non-controversial. They are doing their work well, so I feel that I would be spending time here in much peaceful way,” Mr. Malik said on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a State from October 31 after the Centre withdrew its special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Thursday, Radha Krishna Mathur and G.C. Murmu took oath as the first Lt. Governors of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.