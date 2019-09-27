Satara LS seat a challenge for Congress, NCP

Deciding a candidate for the by-election to the Satara Lok Sabha constituency has become a contentious task for the Opposition, as both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) want the other to contest the seat.

The seat has become vacant as NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party and resigned from the post. The bypoll will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly polls.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has offered the Satara seat to the Congress and recommended former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan’s name to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Congress on Thursday discussed the possibility of Mr. Chavan, the MLA from Karad South, contesting the seat in a meeting in Delhi.

Mr. Chavan, however, denied that he would be fielded from Satara. “Yes, Sharad Pawar did offer Sonia Gandhi this seat and suggested my name. But I want to contest the Assembly polls and have informed Ms. Gandhi,” he told The Hindu.

Instead, Mr. Chavan has recommended Mr. Pawar’s name for the seat. “If he contests, it will be a cakewalk for the NCP,” he said.

Mr. Bhosale, while speaking to the media a few days ago, had claimed that he will not contest the by-election if Mr. Pawar is in the fray. But Mr. Chavan said, “I don’t think that is true. It was just an emotional appeal. But if Mr. Pawar contests, the NCP will win for sure.”