SARTHI probe panel report in 10 days

Mumbai

04 March 2020 01:29 IST

Irregularities looked into, no students will be deprived of aid: Wadettiwar

The investigation into irregularities at the Pune-based SARTHI, which was started by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government to give scholarships to Maratha youth, has been completed and the committee responsible will submit its report within 10 days, OBC Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

He assured the House that no student will be deprived of aid.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) in Pune is registered under the Companies Act, 2013, as a non-profit government company for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi communities and the families dependent on agriculture.

The previous government started it on the lines of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute aimed at providing opportunities to the youth from the scheduled caste community.

After allegations of irregularities, the State government had appointed a committee under Relief and Rehabilitation secretary Kishor Raje-Nimbalkar to conduct an inquiry.

It was the first official investigation announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government into the functioning of the previous government.

Some of the irregularities included violations in purchasing cars, unauthorised hiring of staff, the managing director’s failure to inform the government that the chairman had resigned, and irregularities in purchase of books.

On Tuesday, member Satish Chavan raised a calling attention motion in the Council on Tuesday asking why no action has been taken against the accused despite a report listing a series of irregularities.

In his response, Mr. Wadettiwar said, “A committee under the additional chief secretary will go through the report and submit its recommendations in 10 days. No student will be deprived of his scholarship. Besides, we are filling posts. We will have three permanent posts for SARTHI.”