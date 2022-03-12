Sarpanch shot dead in Kulgam

March 12, 2022 01:48 IST

Encounter underway in Pulwama

Militants shot dead a Sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, the second such killing this week. A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8.20 p.m., when militants fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir in the Audoora area of Kulgam. “In this terror incident, he [Mir] sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

Police said an investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances that led to this terror crime. “The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out,” the police said.

Officials said Mir had sustained bullet wounds in the abdomen. Initial reports suggested the victim, Mir, and his wife, also a grassroots representative, were associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is the second killing of a grassroots representative this week. On March 9, militants shot dead Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar.

J&K parties condemned the increasing attacks in Kashmir. “Shocked by the targeted killing of Mir. Political workers get killed, we offer our condolences, life goes on and then the same thing happens again. There is a mind-numbing pattern to these killings and our reactions. Sadly, nothing changes,” former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, in a tweet.

Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference said, “It is worrisome that public representatives are continuously being targeted to spread fear.” Apni Party’s Farooq Andrabi said the Sarpanch was the sole breadwinner of his family. “How many families are yet to be ruined for this mindless violence? Nothing can justify this savagery and brutality,” he added.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar has adrivsed all public representatives “to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for them.

“The deceased Sarpanch was given an accommodation in a secured hotel in Srinagar. He had left hotel and reached his home without informing police,” IGP Kumar said.

Encounter in Pulwama

Meanwhile, the police said a joint operation of the security forces on Friday evening trapped a group of militants in Pulwama’s Chewa Kalan area of south Kashmir. “Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesperson said.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on March 10 in the Batpora area of Pulwama. Train services remained suspended in Pulwama “as a precautionary measure” on Friday.