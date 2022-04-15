Other States

Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir

Google Maps image locates Pattan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

A Sarpanch was shot dead by militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday evening.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an independent sarpanch, at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. “The area was cordoned off and a search was on to track the involved terrorists,” police said.

There has been no let-up in targeted killings in Kashmir this year. A Kashmiri Hindu was shot dead recently in south Kashmir. Earlier this month, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was shot at and injured. Around five targeted attacks have been carried out by militants in recent times, including on non-local labourers.

The Apni Party said it unreservedly condemned the dastardly and inhuman attack.


