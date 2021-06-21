Sarnaik letter exposes harassment of MVA MLAs by Central agencies: Sena

Mumbai

21 June 2021 17:07 IST

No threat to Maharashtra govt., says Sanjay Raut

A day after a letter from Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaikto Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to patch up with the BJP to avoid harassment by Central investigative agencies, his party said the missive has raised a serious issue. Mr. Sarnaik is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged corruption.

Responding to the letter, Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “An MLA has written to the Chief Minister. What should I say about this? However, he has, if the letter is authentic, raised a very important issue that MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being harassed.”

Commenting on Mr Sarnaik’s request for patching up with the BJP, Mr. Raut said, “Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP stand united, committed to run the government for five years. Outsiders who want to form government, and are restless after losing power, may try, but the government will continue. Attempts may be made to create cracks between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, but it won't work.”

Congress took a sympathetic stand on Mr. Sarnaik’s letter. “Pratap Sarnaik's comments show his disturbed mindset and also show how BJP is using Central agencies against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. Modi government is using the agencies without any shame and has stooped to lowest level possible,” said State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant.

The June 10 letter from Mr. Sarnaik was made public on Sunday.

“Though the BJP and the Shiv Sena are not allies any more, their leaders have good relations and we should make use of this. Several Central agencies are behind me and other Shiv Sena leaders like Anil Parab and Ravindra Waikar, and they and their families are being harassed,” Mr. Sarnaik said in his letter.

He stated that the Central agencies are dragging him in various cases, adding that this would stop if the party aligned with the BJP again.

“If the Shiv Sena and the BJP come together again, these leaders can be spared such harassment,” the letter said and appealed to Mr. Thackeray to get closer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.