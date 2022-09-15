Other States

Sardar Sarovar Dam filled to brim after two years, Gujarat CM offers prayers

Gujarat Chief Minister offers prayers at the Sardar Sarovar Dam on September 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp

Gujarat's water lifeline, the reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada was filled to the capacity on Thursday following good rainfall this season, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site to mark the occasion.

This is the third time that the dam has reached its full reservoir level after 2019 and 2020, an official release said.

The water level stands at 138.68 meters, above the dam's full reservoir level of 138.62 meters, it said.

The reservoir now has 4.93 million acre-foot or 5.76 lakh crore litres of water stock and the State will not face water scarcity in the coming summer, it added.

Farmers in the command area of the dam can be provided water for rabi crops too, the release said.


