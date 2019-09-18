Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar wants court to hear his side before any warrant

The legal tussle involving senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar and the CBI moved to the Alipore District Court on Wednesday.

Counsels representing Mr. Kumar approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court and argued that they may also be heard when the CBI moved its petition seeking a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Kumar.

In response to Mr. Kumar's counsel Gopal Halder, the court said it would hear him before passing the order.

On Tuesday, the District Court at Barasat in Kolkata heard both sides and said that the matter was not maintainable before it. It pointed out the case originated from the Alipore District Court in South 24 Parganas where charge sheets had been filed.

Trouble for Mr Kumar, who is posted as Additional Director General West Bengal Police (CID) started on September 13, when the Calcutta High Court vacated an interim order providing protection to Mr. Kumar from appearing before the court.

CBI teams arrive in Kolkata

Meanwhile, special teams set up by the CBI to look for Mr Kumar reached Kolkata. The CBI officials made multiples trips between the Nizam Palace, their headquarters in the State, and the Central Government Officers (CGO) complex in Salt lake. “So far, there are no fresh developments as far as the CBI is concerned today. There were reports of the CBI searching Mr. Kumar's residence, which are no true,” a senior CBI officer told The Hindu.

A number of police personnel in plainclothes were deployed at 34 Park Street, the official residence of Mr. Kumar.

Look Out Circular valid for a year

Devesh K Pandey reports from New Delhi:

The Look Out Circular opened by the CBI against Mr. Kumar is valid for a year from the date of its issuance.

According to the CBI, the circular was issued in May third week, requesting all the entry-exit ports to immediately intimate it on spotting Mr. Kumar. The circular is meant to prevent a suspect from fleeing the country. The CBI has already written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police seeking assistance in this regard.

Mr. Kumar has been accused of destroying crucial evidence in the Saradha chit fund case is officially on leave from September 9 to 25. The CBI has applied for a non-bailable warrant against him. It had questioned him on multiple occasions, after he joined the probe following a directive from the Supreme Court in February.

Mr. Kumar earlier headed the Special Investigation Team constituted by the State government to probe the Sarada scam case. It was later taken over by the CBI.