Saradha scam: leaders who took money from me are joining BJP, alleges arrested group chairman

Sudipta Sen, who is lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, levels these charges in a letter to PM Modi

Sudipta Sen, chairman and managing director of scam-tainted Saradha group of companies who is lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that several political leaders have taken money from him.

“It is painful to me to see that who are taking high money and actually cheat poor people are now joining BJP. I request the CBI and the State police for investigating the matter properly and necessary action may be kindly taken,” the letter dated December 1 said.

The Superintendent of the Correctional Home had forwarded the letter to the authorities concerned.

In the letter, Mr. Sen who is in judicial custody referred to BJP vice-president Mukul Roy and TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari alleging that they took money from him in crores. The Sardha proprietor is also said to have named State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty and CPI(M) politburo member Biman Bose as beneficiaries from the Saradha group.

Responding to allegations, Mr. Roy charged that the Trinamool Congress government had pressurised the Saradha group owner to write such a letter. The Congress and the Left leadership called the allegations “baseless and laughable”. “Six years after his arrest, now he is remembering how much money he has given to everyone,” CPI(M) MLA said.

The Saradha group of companies went bust in 2013 robbing lakhs of investors who had put their hard-earned savings in the deposit raising schemes of the company. Mr. Sen was also arrested a few months after the scam came to the fore. The Supreme Court in May 2014 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Sardha and other ponzi schemes. In the Saradha scam, the CBI has submitted several charge sheets but many investors are yet to get their money back.