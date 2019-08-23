Other States

Saradha scam: CBI questions Bengal’s tourism secretary

The CBI on Thursday questioned West Bengal's Tourism Secretary Atri Bhattacharya in connection with the Saradha scam.

Officials of the Economic Offences Wing of the agency quizzed Mr. Bhattacharya in his office in New Secretariat Building.

According to sources, the agency primarily sought information about funds being given to a private television channel from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by the State government. The channel was run by the Saradha group and after it went bust in 2013, its employees sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr. Bhattacharya. a 1989-batch IAS officer, was the principal of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department then.

