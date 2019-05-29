Saradha case: CBI summons police officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned West Bengal Police officers Arnab Ghosh and Dilip Hazra for questioning on Wednesday in connection with the Saradha chit fund case.
Both the officers have been asked to appear before the probe team at its Kolkata office. They were part of the Special Investigation Team of the State police that initially pursued the Saradha case.
The CBI had also summoned senior IPS officer and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. However, on Monday, he sent a letter to the agency seeking extra time.
The agency is yet to take a call on summoning Mr. Kumar again for questioning.
The Supreme Court had earlier this month withdrawn the protection granted to him against any coercive action by the CBI, which has accused him of tampering with evidence.
