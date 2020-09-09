‘Sanskrit Gram’ to be developed across Uttarakhand

Encouraged by the success of an experimental project promoting the use of Sanskrit as a means of daily communication, the Uttarakhand government has decided to develop ‘Sanskrit Gram’ across the State. People in these model villages will communicate with each other in the ancient Indian language on a daily basis.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has entrusted Haridwar-based Sanskrit Academy Uttarakhand with the task of developing such villages initially in districts and then at the block level, an official release said.
One village each where a Sanskrit school is there has been chosen from almost all the districts in the State for the implementation of the unique programme, it said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sanskrit Academy on Tuesday chaired by Mr. Rawat, who said Sanskrit is the mother of all languages which needs to be promoted for luring the younger generation towards the conservation of the country’s ancient culture.
The meeting also decided to rename the academy as Uttarakhand Sanskrit Sansthanam.
An experimental project was first run at Kimotha village in Chamoli district and Bhantola in Bageshwar district where residents have become so conversant in the language that they not only use it in their daily communication but also sing folk songs in it, officials said. The success of the pilot project has encouraged the State government to implement it on a larger scale, they said.
