Sanskrit faculty opened in BHU, protest to end: officials

The Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan Faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) reopened on Thursday, 14 days after it was shut over protests by some students opposing the appointment of a Muslim man, Feroze Khan, as Assistant Professor in the Sahitya (literature) Department.

The faculty “has reopened,” the BHU PRO tweeted. Vinay Pandey, Head of the Jyotish Department in the faculty, along with other teachers opened its gates for the first time since November 7.

“Everything is normal in the faculty,” said Mr. Pandey.

Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar and other senior officials held several rounds of talks with the students, during which the protesting students handed over a list of questions to the administration. “After written assurances by the Chief Proctor and the Head of the Department to respond to the questions within 10 days, the students said they would end their sit-in,” a University spokesperson said.