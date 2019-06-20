Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets life term in 1990 custodial death case

Dismissed Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was on Thursday convicted and awarded life imprisonment in a 1990 custodial death case under Section 302 of the IPC by a Jamnagar court.

Besides Bhatt, constable Pravinsinh Jhala was also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case, which pertains to the death of one Prabhudas Vaishnani, who was among more than 100 persons detained and later released in Jamjodhpur town of Jamnagar district during a communal riot. After his release, Vaishnani died in a hospital.

Vaishnani’s brother Amritbhai filed the case against Bhatt, then Additional Superintendent of Police; Jhala; and six other policemen, alleging that the victim was severely thrashed and tortured in custody.

Bhatt was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles, and later sacked in August 2015.