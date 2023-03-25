Sanjay Raut’s response ‘unsatisfactory’; breach of privilege notice referred to RS Chairperson

March 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s breach of privilege notice was referred to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar by Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on March 25, terming Mr. Raut’s response “unsatisfactory”.

Mr. Raut was served the notice earlier this month for calling the Legislature “ chor mandal” (body of thieves).

Ms. Gorhe, who is the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, said that Mr. Raut in his response raised questions about the composition of the House’s privilege committee, its impartiality and functioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a senior member of the Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he (Mr. Raut) raises questions about the functioning of the privilege committee. So I do not completely agree with his response and don’t find it satisfactory. Therefore, I am referring the breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President for appropriate action,” she said in the Council.

“Being a senior member of the Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he (Mr. Raut) raises questions about the functioning of the privilege committee”Neelam GorheMaharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson