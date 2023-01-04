Sanjay Raut says MVA leaders are fully aware of alliance talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar

January 04, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Pune

Amid speculation that allies of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) — the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress — were reportedly opposed to a potential alliance between Mr. Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut clarified that the Congress and the NCP were fully aware of their talks with Mr. Ambedkar, while stressing that it was necessary for the VBA and the Sena (UBT) to come together in order to overthrow the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State.

“If Mr. Ambedkar and the Sena (UBT) come together, then this alliance will be the harbinger of change in Maharashtra and the country. A Shivshakti-Bhimshakti alliance would be a bulwark of political strength for the State and country, given the current manner in which politics is being played today,” said Mr. Raut, speaking in Mumbai on January 4.

Responding to questions of Mr. Ambedkar’s allegations that the NCP was overtly opposed while the Congress was covertly objecting to the proposed alliance, Mr. Raut said that the leadership ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA alliance of the NCP, the Thackeray-led Sena and Congress) was fully aware of these talks and had been apprised of accordingly.

“Who is opposed and who is not, we can only know all this later…however, I do not think anyone in mainstream politics ought to object to our alliance with Mr. Ambedkar,” said Mr. Raut, adding that Mr. Ambedkar’s recent remarks on the potential alliance had been “very positive” indeed.

On Tuesday, Mr. Ambedkar, addressing a press conference, had implied that while the decision of the Sena (UBT) and the VBA to join hands had been made, the NCP and the Congress were opposed to such an alliance.

“The current situation is that the Sena (UBT) and we (VBA) have decided…it only remains for us to announce this alliance. Mr. Thackeray’s party would like to get the NCP and the Congress on board this alliance as well. However, sources tell us that while the NCP is overtly opposed to the VBA, the Congress is covertly objecting to us joining the MVA,” alleged Mr. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The VBA chief further said that while it was up to the Mr. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to take a decision regarding the Congress and the NCP, as per his party’s discussions with the Sena (UBT), the VBA was prepared to contest on 83 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll.

In recent months, a proposed alliance between Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Ambedkar has been creating a buzz in Maharashtra.

After Eknath Shinde’s coup toppled his MVA government, the beleaguered Mr. Thackeray is eagerly seeking new allies. The VBA is sailing in the same boat following the severing of its alliance with the AIMIM.

However, given that the VBA-AIMIM combination had played havoc during the 2019 Lok Sabha election by cannibalising the Congress and the NCP votes, the latter parties, who are now Mr. Thackeray’s allies, are wary of the VBA’s induction in the coalition given the similarities of their respective vote banks.