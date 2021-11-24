Sanjay Raut hopeful of MSRTC workers’ strike ending soon

Security tightened outside Transport Minister Anil Parab’s official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

24 November 2021 01:18 IST

Shiv Sena leader discussed ‘serious’ issues with NCP chief

As the indefinite strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees entered its 27th day on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and later expressed hope of a resolution soon.

Talking to the reporters here, Mr. Raut said he held discussion with Mr. Pawar on a range of issues, including politics and the ongoing MSRTC workers strike.

“Only serious issues are discussed with Pawar saheb because we both don’t have time to discuss other issues. The MSRTC strike issue is very serious and I am sure that it will be resolved soon,” he said after meeting Mr. Pawar’s at his residence here.

The strike by the MSRTC staffers continued for the 27th day on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mr. Pawar held a discussion with Transport Minister Anil Parab and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, Mr. Raut said.

“There was a meeting between Mr. Pawar, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and the Transport Minister (Mr. Parab) and I understand that he has given (them) some positive instructions.”

He hit out at the Opposition BJP for adding ‘oil to the fire’ on the MSRTC workers’ issue.