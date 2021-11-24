Other States

Sanjay Raut hopeful of MSRTC workers’ strike ending soon

Security tightened outside Transport Minister Anil Parab’s official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.  

As the indefinite strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees entered its 27th day on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and later expressed hope of a resolution soon.

Talking to the reporters here, Mr. Raut said he held discussion with Mr. Pawar on a range of issues, including politics and the ongoing MSRTC workers strike.

“Only serious issues are discussed with Pawar saheb because we both don’t have time to discuss other issues. The MSRTC strike issue is very serious and I am sure that it will be resolved soon,” he said after meeting Mr. Pawar’s at his residence here.

The strike by the MSRTC staffers continued for the 27th day on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mr. Pawar held a discussion with Transport Minister Anil Parab and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, Mr. Raut said.

“There was a meeting between Mr. Pawar, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and the Transport Minister (Mr. Parab) and I understand that he has given (them) some positive instructions.”

He hit out at the Opposition BJP for adding ‘oil to the fire’ on the MSRTC workers’ issue.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

3 held in attack on a Pandit shop in Srinagar

Jayant Singh, Akhilesh meet, inch closer to poll tie-up

Myanmar Army stint beefed up Manipur PLA: intelligence report

In U.P., united by grievances but divided over political options

Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed

Kangana Ranaut faces FIR in Mumbai for 'derogatory' remarks against Sikhs
BJP national general secretary in charge of Punjab Dushyant Gautam.

We didn't want to repeat the mistakes made by the Congress in 1984, says BJP Punjab in-charge

Watch | Varanasi celebrates Dev Deepavali

Farmers’ distrust of govt will not go away with one rollback: Pilot

Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home in Burhanpur, says it’s message of love, harmony, and historical legacy

No more special NIA courts required in Gujarat: High Court Chief Justice

Global rights bodies call for release of Kashmir-based activist Khurram Parvez

Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad appears before special CBI court

Arunachal Congress slams Governor for 1962 war remark

‘We will give up ganja cultivation if MSP is guaranteed for agriculture produce,’ say Odisha villagers

TMC leader shot at by unidentified people, succumbs to injuries at a hospital in Bengal’s Siliguri

Patalpani railway station in Indore to be named after tribal icon Tantya Bhil: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Samajwadis slow off the blocks in the run-up to U.P. polls

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in U.P. ahead of polls

Mining plant: We were not allowed to air views at public hearing, villagers allege

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 1:18:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sanjay-raut-hopeful-of-msrtc-workers-strike-ending-soon/article37654786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY