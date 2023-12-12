Sanjay Raut charged with sedition for writing ‘objectionable’ article against Prime Minister Modi

December 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Mumbai

The Yavatmal police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of sedition for allegedly writing an objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana.

The complaint was lodged by Nitin Bhutada, BJP’s Yavatmal district coordinator. He alleged that Mr. Raut, the executive editor of Saamana, wrote the objectionable article on December 10.

Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hitting back, Mr. Raut accused the BJP of “censorship”. “The BJP had no right to say that it stood up against the Emergency because the fight was against such kind of censorship. The criticism in Saamana is political,” he said.

An investigation has been launched, officials said.

