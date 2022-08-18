Sanjay Raut appears in defamation case before Mumbai court via video conference

Shiv Sena MP pleads not guilty

PTI Mumbai:
August 18, 2022 13:26 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in currently in the ED’s custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday appeared before a magistrate in Mumbai through video conference in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya and pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Raut is lodged at the Arthur Road jail here following arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the Sewri metropolitan magistrate, hearing the defamation case filed by the BJP leader's wife, asked the jail authorities to produce the Sena leader before the court through video conference at 12 noon.

Accordingly, Mr. Raut appeared before the magistrate and pleaded not guilty in the case, Medha Somaiya's lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said.

The lawyer said the matter has been adjourned till September 19.

Medha Somaiya in her complaint alleged that Mr. Raut had made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband, accusing them of being involved in a scam worth ₹100 crore over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in neighbouring Thane district.

She has urged the court to begin proceedings against Raut on the charges of defamation as defined under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The ED had arrested the Rajya Sabha member in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

