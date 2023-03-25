ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of planning to foment communal riots in Maharashtra ahead of polls

March 25, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Pune

 ‘Not just Rahul Gandhi, but a ploy on BJP’s part to throw all dissenting leaders in jail before 2024 Lok Sabha election,’ alleges Sena (UBT) leader

Shoumojit Banerjee

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to rupture social harmony and stoke communal riots in Maharashtra before elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said that the ruling party at the Centre and the State planned to throw all dissenting leaders and not just Congressman Rahul Gandhi in jail prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking in Nashik where Mr. Raut is currently laying the ground for Mr. Thackeray’s much-anticipated address in minority-dominated Malegaon on March 26, the Rajya Sabha MP called Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament the “murder of democracy.”

He lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s ‘Gudi Padwa’ rally earlier this week, calling it being “scripted” by the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP and their puppets [the MNS] are scared by Uddhav Thackeray’s popularity. So, in order to combat us, a script is being prepared behind the scenes by the BJP to rupture social harmony in the State and foment communal riots. But the people are now familiar with this drama and it will not have any acceptance,” alleged Mr. Raut.

Likening the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s decision to disqualify Mr. Gandhi as MP to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) verdict to award the Shiv Sena name and party symbol to the rebel Eknath Shinde faction, Mr. Raut said that the injustice towards the Congress leader marked “the start of a big fight.”

“This act is the murder of democracy. Any party or leader which speaks the truth and dissents against PM Narendra Modi is being crushed. The BJP’s message is that those who do not bow before them will be finished and must be prepared to be slaves. But the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray are self-respecting and we will fight. Uddhav Thackeray has condemned Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification,” Mr. Raut said, adding that all opposition parties stood firmly behind the Congress leader.

“This is not just about Rahul Gandhi, but a ploy to throw all those leaders [who express dissent] in jail before the 2024 election,” alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, remarking that the independence of central agencies as well as the ECI was completely finished.

Mr. Raut had participated the Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kashmir in January this year and his known for his affinity to the Congressman. Mr. Thackeray’s Sena faction, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress are allies in the MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raut said that Mr. Thackeray’s Malegaon rally would be the biggest that Maharashtra had ever witnessed while stating that the former CM would be speaking out against the BJP and the Shinde faction during his address.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US