Sanjay Kundu reinstated as Himachal Pradesh DGP

“A notification restoring him as the State police chief has been issued,” officials said on January 31.

January 31, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Sanjay Kundu. File

Sanjay Kundu. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: @SanjayKunduDGP

Sanjay Kundu has been reinstated as the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), weeks after being transferred to the Ayush Department as Principal Secretary following a High Court order in a case filed by a Palampur-based businessman.

“A notification restoring him as the State police chief has been issued,” officials said on January 31.

His transfer order issued on January 2 has been withdrawn in compliance with a Supreme Court directive of January 12 that set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court order to remove him as DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure businessman Nishant Sharma. Mr. Sharma also claimed to have received a threat to his life.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had passed the order after hearing Mr. Kundu's plea challenging a January 9 order of the HC which had dismissed his petition for a recall of the earlier direction to remove him as police chief.

The Supreme Court, while setting aside the high court's direction to remove Mr. Kundu from the post of DGP, directed that Mr. Kundu shall exercise no control whatsoever in respect of the probe which is to be carried out in the matter by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

On January 9, the Himachal Pradesh High Court had dismissed the review petition to recall the orders of December 26, 2023, directing the Home Secretary to transfer them to other posts where they have no opportunity to influence the investigations in Palampur business Nishant Sharma's complaint case.

In his complaint, Palampur-based businessman Nishant Sharma has alleged threat to him, his family and property. He had also questioned the role of the Director General of Police who had allegedly made calls to him, asking him to come to Shimla.

Earlier, a case of defamation was registered against Mr. Sharma on the complaint of the DGP for harming his reputation and attempting to malign his image.

