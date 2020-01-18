Sanjay Daund elected unopposed to Council

Beed Zilla Parishad member Sanjay Daund, of the Congress, is set to be Member of the Legislative Council after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent Rajan Teli withdrew his nomination on Friday for the January 24 bypoll.

Though Mr. Daund is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he filed the nomination as Congress candidate after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) decided to give this post to the Congress.

Members of Legislative Assembly, where the MVA enjoys support of around 169 MLAs out of 288, and the BJP has a support of around 114 MLAs, were to vote in the byelection.

The bypoll was necessitated after Dhananjay Munde, who was Leader of Opposition in the Council, got elected to Assembly from Parli in October last year.

After Mr. Teli filed his nomination papers, the BJP had claimed that the number game may turn against the ruling MVA. “This election will throw a surprise as numbers can change any time,” Leader of Opposition in council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar had said. The BJP however was left with no option but to withdraw its candidate.

Following Mr. Daund’s election, the opposition BJP is left with 22 MLCs. The MVA constituents — Shiv sena, NCP and Congress — have 12, 14, 14 respectively. There are six independents while Lok Bharti, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), People’s Republican Party (PRP) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) have one each.

The Sena and BJP will face-off in the Council election for the second seat vacated after the election of Sena’s Tanaji Sawant to the Assembly. Dushyant Chaturvedi from Sena will take on BJP’s Sumit Bajoria.

Mr. Chaturvedi is a son of senior Congress leader Satish Chaturvedi who had joined the Sena before Assembly elections while Mr. Bajoria is a brother of former NCP legislator Sandip Bajoria.

The MVA however faces rebellion within after former Sena legislator Shrikant Munginwar and Congress leader Shankar Bade filed their respective nominations as well. This election from Yavatmal local civic bodies will be held on January 31.