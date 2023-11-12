ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitation worker dies of asphyxiation in Bhavnagar

November 12, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Employee of local civic body succumbed after entering the tank to rescue a co-worker affected by poisonous gas

The Hindu Bureau

A sanitation worker died and another one fell ill while cleaning a septic tank without safety gear in the campus of a government laboratory in Bhavnagar. 

The incident occurred on the campus of the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute on Friday, when some sanitation workers of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) were cleaning a septic tank using a jetting machine, Municipal Commissioner N.V. Upadhyay said. 

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Vegad (45), an employee of the local civic body. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As per the information provided to us, a sanitation worker of the laboratory entered the tank for cleaning and was affected by some poisonous gas. To bring him to safety, our employee [Vegad] entered the tank. He managed to save the worker, but he himself succumbed to asphyxiation,” the civic body chief said after the incident. 

Gujarat has witnessed the deaths of sanitation workers while cleaning sewers or septic tanks in various cities and towns. 

“We need a response from the authorities as to why he was allowed to enter the tank when the machine was present. He was the only earning member of our family. The municipal corporation should ensure financial compensation for his family and a job for his son,” a relative of the deceased said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US