Sangeeta Singh appointed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Gujarat

In a comprehensive transfer of IAS officers, the Gujarat government on Friday appointed 1986-batch IAS officer Sangeeta Singh as Additional Chief Secretary (Home). A total of 79 IAS officers of the State have been transferred by the State government.

Sangeeta Singh has been shifted from Personnel Department to Home Department, while Kamal Dayani has been posted as Principal Secretary (Personnel).

Other officers who figure in the transfer list include Pankaj Joshi as Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemical and M Thennarasan as MD of Gujarat Industrial Development Board (GIDC) from Surat, where he was Municipal Commissioner.

The transfer orders involve Municipal Commissioners of Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara and District Collectors of Navsari, Godhara, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Kutch, Rajkot and Aravalli.

Kutch Collector Remya Mohan has been shifted as Rajkot Collector, while M. Nagrajan has been posted in her place as Collector of Kutch.