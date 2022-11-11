Sangai festival | Manipur police beef up security measures

Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker. Narcotic pills worth one lakh, some cash, a mobile phone and a car, were recovered from him.

Iboyaima Laithangbam IMPHAL
November 11, 2022 13:20 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@manipur_police

Manipur police have beefed up security measures throughout the State ahead of the Sangai festival, which will be held at 13 places, from November 21. Several foreign countries will take part in the festival. Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh who also holds the Home portfolio has instructed the police and paramilitary forces to take up necessary steps to maintain law and order in the State and to ensure that a wrong signal is not sent to the foreign countries.

Police say that though combing operations are conducted at all suspected areas, so far, no insurgent has been nabbed. Higher officials say that the search operations shall continue till the end of the festival.

A suspected drug trafficker had walked into a police dragnet on Thursday night (November 10) at Arapti bridge in Imphal east district. He was identified as Abdul Hadique (35) of Lilong Haoreibi in Thoubal district. He was transporting narcotic pills, locally known a WY tablets, worth one lakh. This new narcotic pill manufactured with chemicals smuggled from some countries is highly addictive and powerful. It is said one pill is sold sometimes as high as ₹1,000. Police also recovered some cash, a mobile phone and a car. The arrested person was handed over to the Irilbung polce station in Imphal east district.

