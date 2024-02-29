February 29, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kolkata

Controversial Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 28 night over an attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate last month.

The Trinamool leader, against whom multiple allegations of land grab and sexual assault have been levelled by villagers at Sandeshkhali, was sent to 10 days in police custody by a court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on February 29.

Hours after the arrest, the Trinamool suspended the party strongman from North 24 Parganas, for six years.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil in the recent weeks after villagers held violent protests seeking action against Mr. Shahjahan and other local Trinamool leaders.

Attack on ED officials

The arrest of Shahjahan comes 55 days after an ED team was attacked during a search at his residence on January 5 in Sandeshkhali, in connection with a PDS scam.

The West Bengal police’s criminal investigation department took over the investigation into the attack on the basis of a complaint filed by the ED Deputy Director .

The charges against Shahjahan include 307 ( attempt to murder) 353 (criminal force against public servant) and 326 (grievious hurt), among other charges.

He was produced before the court in Basirhat around 10.40 a.m. after his arrest in the early hours. The State police sought 14 days of custody, but the court granted 10 days. Mr. Shahjahan has been brought to West Bengal Police Headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata from Basirhat.

Announcing the party’s decision to suspend Shahjahan for six years, Trinamool leader Derek O’ Brien dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend “Narayan Rane or Himanta Biswa Sharma or Suvendu Adhikari tomorrow or day after”.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit the State on Friday.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh who had said on February 26 that Mr. Shahjahan would be arrested in the next seven also spoke of the legal hurdle and soon after the stay was lifted the accused have been arrested.

While Trinamool leadership including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had come out in support of the arrested leader as the pressure kept mounting, the Trinamool Congress leadership had distanced itself from the party leader. Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said that the party had shunted Ministers for their alleged involvement in scams and it was not behind the accused Sandeshkhali leader.

The arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan comes 55 days after a team of Enforcement Directorate officials was attacked during a raid at his residence on January 5 in the State’s Sandeshkhali area. “We have arrested Sheikh Shahjahan, one of the prime accused in the attack on ED officials during a raid on January 5, 2024, from Bamanpukur in Minakha area yesterday night,” said Supratim Sarkar, Additional Directorate General (South Bengal) of West Bengal police. Mr. Sarkar said that there were “legal hurdles” relating to arrest of the accused and once the Calcutta High Court clarified the police started conducting extensive searches. The ADG was referring to stay in the investigation granted by the High Court in response to petition of the ED. “ We had legal obstructions but the ED didn’t. Why didn’t they arrest him,” Mr. Sarkar said. Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court had clarified that there was no stay on the arrest of the Trinamool Congress leader. The High Court on several occasions expressed surprise as to why he could not have been arrested.

The police officers also refuted allegations leveled at West Bengal police that it did not arrest the Trinamool leader deliberately. As far as fresh complaint against Shahjahan by the villagers, the ADG said if a complaint is registered for a case that occurred took place 2-3 years ago it takes time to investigate the same. During the day police also arrested Amir Ali Gazi -an associate of Sheikh Shahjahan- who was wanted in a case of sexual assault.

As soon as the news of the arrest reached Sandeshkhali, the villagers started celebrating. Sweets were distributed and women hugged each other. The villagers demanded strong punishment for the arrested leader. During the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh visited Jeliakhali in Sandeshkhali and rejoiced with the villagers.

BJP alleges arrest scripted

The West Bengal BJP leadership said that the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan was scripted. Mr Adhikari, who on February 28 had already claimed that the accused Trinamool leader was in police custody said that the arrest was ‘mutual adjustment”. “ He ( Shahjahan) will get a five star facility inside the prison get to use mobile phones to control the area. As long as the central agencies do not catch hold of him nothing will change,” the BJP leader said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the arrest was a “face saving” act by the State’s ruling dispensation who were forced to arrest because of the pressure from the BJP. CPI(M) leadership led by State Secretary Md. Salim held a rally in Sandeshkhali and alleged that the arrest was a conspiracy.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since the first week of February after allegations of sexual assault on women and land grabs against Trinamool Congress leaders came to the fore. Local Trinamool leaders Shiboprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar have been arrested by the police against whom charges of sexual assault were levelled, but Mr. Shahajahan, had evaded the security agencies till February 28.

Several teams, including the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, had visited Sandeshkhali and recorded the allegations made by villagers.

Sandeshkhali had remained tense for the past three weeks with incidents of attack on properties of local Trinamool Congress leaders and villagers coming out in the open and protesting against police inaction.

