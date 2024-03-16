Sandeshkhali violence: CBI arrests Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother, two others

March 16, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alomgir and two others in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

The two others arrested by the agency were Mafujar Molla, president of Trinamool Congress student wing of Sandeshkhali Block-1, and Sirajul Molla, a local resident of Sandeshkhalit.

“Based on the interrogation of accused Sheikh Sahajahan and other arrested accused, following persons were called today for questioning. After detailed examination and as per the technical evidence collected, they have been arrested by CBI today in Case FIR no RC 2(A)/2024 relating to FIR 9/2024 of Nazat PS,” a press statement by the CBI said.

With this, the number of persons arrested in the case increased to seven. On March 11, the CBI arrested three alleged associates of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with an attack on ED officials.

Those arrested earlier were Jaiuddin Molla, the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia gram panchayat, Faruk Akunji and Didar Baksh Molla. Mr. Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29. The Calcutta High Court on March 6 transferred the investigation in the case involving the attack on ED officials to the CBI.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas has been on the boil since February over allegations of land grab and sexual assault by Mr. Shahjahan and his associates.

