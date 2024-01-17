Sandeshkhali murder case 2019 | Calcutta High Court stays proceedings before trial court

January 17, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on January 17 stayed proceedings before a trial court in the murder of two persons and abduction of another at Sandeshkhali in 2019, in which Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh was named the main accused by the complainant.

The abducted person’s skeletal remains were found nearly two years later on the banks of a river in the locality, one of the petitioners, who are the widows of two of the dead persons, claimed.

The petitioners prayed for the transfer of investigation in the case to an independent Central agency, claiming that the local police was not carrying out the probe properly. Observing that it is a very serious case, Justice Jay Sengupta stayed proceedings in the matter before the trial court till further orders.

The court directed the State to produce case diaries in all the related cases before it on the next date of hearing on February 21.

On a prayer by Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the West Bengal government, the court allowed the State to file an affidavit in opposition in three weeks. The petitioners were allowed to file reply in one week thereafter.

The petitioners alleged that miscreants owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked their houses at Sandesh Khali under Nazat police station area in North 24 Parganas district in June, 2019 and killed Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal and abducted Debdas Mondal, whose skeletal remains were found about two years later from the banks of a river there.

It was alleged that charge sheet was filed by the local police against four persons who were not named in the FIR, while that of Shajahan Sheikh was not there in it. “The complainant had named Shajahan as the main accused in the case,” the petitioner stated.

