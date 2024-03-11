GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sandeshkhali ED attack case | CBI summons nine close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh

The suspended TMC leader whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the CBI till March 14, the officials said

March 11, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
CBI officials take Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused in the Sandeshkhali case, from Bhavani Bhawan (West Bengal Police headquarters), in Kolkata, on March 6, 2024.

CBI officials take Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused in the Sandeshkhali case, from Bhavani Bhawan (West Bengal Police headquarters), in Kolkata, on March 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI has summoned nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before the agency on March 11, officials said.

The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Related Stories

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 14, the officials said.

The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5 when ED officials were attacked by an around 1000-strong mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of the State has been arrested.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.