Sandeshkhali case | Calcutta High Court grants protection to Enforcement Directorate officers

January 11, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Kolkata

Justice Jay Sengupta verbally directed that no coercive steps can be taken in connection with an FIR against ED officials who went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of Shajahan Sheikh.

PTI

The Calcutta High Court on January 11 directed that no coercive steps can be taken against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in connection with an FIR lodged against them following the Sandeshkhali raid.

The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5. The attack happened on their way to Shajahan Sheikh's house for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the State's ration system.

Mamata defends her government’s role in WB ration scam

The ED counsel submitted before the court that it has learnt that four cases were lodged in connection with the incident. He said that of these, one was by the ED on the attack on its officials, and another was against its officers.

