Sandeep Singh still a State Minister, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal

January 10, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Chandigarh

Sandeep Singh, who was handling the Printing and Stationery Ministry was booked in a sexual harassment case.

Reiterating that a mere allegation or registration of an FIR does not make a person guilty, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on Monday, January 9, 2023, that Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, is still a Minister holding the charge of printing and stationery department.

Mr. Singh gave up his sports portfolio last week after being booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman coach of the State sports department, saying he has taken the step on moral grounds, and claimed the charges against him were baseless.

During a news conference here, Mr. Lal was asked to comment on the matter pertaining to Mr. Singh.

“He is still a Minister and holds the charge of printing and stationery department,” the Chief Minister said.

He said he had not spoken to Mr. Singh after the case was lodged, but had sent a message to him that he should look after the work of his exiting department.

On Sunday, Mr. Singh, a former men’s national hockey team captain and a Olympian, had joined the police investigation into the sexual harassment case against him and again termed the charge levelled by the woman athletics coach “false and baseless”.

He was questioned for nearly seven hours at Sector 26 police station here.

